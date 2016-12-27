Over 160 Items of Advanced, Prospective Russian Arms Tested in Syria - Minister

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev Use of Russian Arms in Syria Creates New Opportunities for Defense Cooperation - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik)More than 160 items of advanced and prospective Russian arms were tested in the country’s operation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"During the operation in the Syrian Arab Republic, more than 160 items of advanced and prospective arms were tested. Overall, they have proven themselves to be highly reliable," Shoigu said at a meeting in the ministry.

The more than 3,500 military exercises and five snap inspections held this year have demonstrated the Russian Armed Forces' increased level of training, Sergei Shoigu said.

"More than 3,630 exercises, as well as five unannounced combat readiness inspections of the Armed Forces have been carried out. They have demonstrated the troops' increased level of proficiency and coordination," Shoigu said.