Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Accuses Iraqi Shiite Militia of Mass Killings

© AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban Iraqi Foreign Ministry Urges Saudi Arabia to Change Ambassador to Baghdad

DUBAI (Sputnik) — The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the Iraqi Shiite militia, is the “religious organization," carrying out mass killings in the country with support of Iranian generals, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said.

“The so-called ‘popular militia’ is a religious organization, which carries out mass killings in Iraq with support of Iranian generals headed by Qassem Suleimani, the existence of such armed groups threatens the unity and security of Iraq,” Jubeir said on Monday at a press conference in Riyadh aired by the Saudi Arabian television channels.

The PMF forces are currently taking part in the liberation of Mosul.

The Iraqi operation to retake Mosul from terrorists has been going on for over a month since October 17. The battle for the city began with 4,000 Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and 30,000 Iraqi soldiers backed by the US-led anti-terror coalition advancing on the city from the east, west and south.

Mosul has been occupied by ISIL, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia, since 2014.