MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation at the Hmeymim airbase registered a total of 28 violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria in the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"A total of 28 ceasefire violations by illegal militant groups have been registered in Damascus (16), Aleppo (8), Hama (2), and Daraa (2) provinces," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

The Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front, and the Islamic State terrorist groups, which have been outlawed in Russia, are not part of the ceasefire deal.