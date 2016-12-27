Russian Aviation Security Experts to Arrive in Cairo for Airport Assessment

© REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann Cairo Airport's Second Terminal to Open on Wednesday

CAIRO (Sputnik) — According to the Al-Ahram newspaper, the experts will, in particular, examine the security measures recently taken at the second terminal of the Cairo International Airport.

In October, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that a decision on the resumption of the Egypt-Russia air travel might be taken before the end of 2016. Sokolov noted that the Egyptian authorities implemented almost every airport security measure demanded by Russia with the remaining one, including a biometric system of employee access to airports

Russia grounded flights to and from Egypt after an Airbus A321 plane flying to St. Petersburg crashed soon after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh on October 31, 2015. All 224 people aboard died as a result of what was classified by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) as a terrorist attack.