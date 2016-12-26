Over 2,000 Saudi Extremists Fighting Abroad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 2,000 Saudi citizens are fighting abroad on the side of the extremists, country's Interior Ministry spokesman General Mansour Turki said Monday, as cited by the local media.

The ministry identifies the exact number of extremists at 2,093 noting that the location of the majority of them had been verified, Turki told Al-Hayat newspaper, adding that 73 citizens were in detention outside of the country on terrorism-related charges.

A total of 1,540 of Saudis are taking part in hostilities in Syria with others fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq, he said.