MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A prominent leader of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist organization was killed by the Iraqi military in the city of Tikrit, local media reported Monday.

Mohamed al-Badri Abu Khamis was killed in an ambush set up by the security forces, while three other militants managed to escape, according to Almada Press news outlet, which cited a source in the Iraqi Army.

Tikrit is located about 140 miles southeast of the city of Mosul, which the Iraqi Army is currently attempting to liberate from the extremist group, banned in Russia and many other countries.