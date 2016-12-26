Over 116,000 Iraqis Currently Displaced Due to Operation to Liberate Mosul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 116,490 individuals have had to leave their homes due to the ongoing military operation to free the Iraqi city of Mosul from the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist organization, the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) data showed Monday.

According to IOM's Iraq Mission's Displacement Tracker Matrix, 78 percent of the displaced families are currently in emergency camps, 12 percent are in private settings, 9 percent at emergency sites and 2 percent at critical shelter arrangements.

The Iraqi operation to retake Mosul from terrorists has been going on for over a month since October 17. The battle for the city began with 4,000 Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and 30,000 Iraqi soldiers backed by the US-led anti-terror coalition advancing on the city from the east, west and south.

Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia, since 2014.