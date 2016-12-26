Mass Burials of Dozens of Tortured Syrians Found in Aleppo

"Mass burial sites of many dozens [of Syrians], who had been subjected to brutal torture and [then] murdered, have been found," Maj. Gen. Konashenkov said. "In many cases, body parts are missing; most victims had been shot in the head. And this, it seems, is only the beginning."

Konashenkov said that the instances are being thoroughly recorded as heavy war crimes to be put to maximum publicity "so that European backers of the so-called opposition in London and Paris are well aware of who their wards actually are."

