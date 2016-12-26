Register
08:46 GMT +326 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Two British Tornados warplanes fly over the RAF Akrotiri, a British air base near costal city of Limassol, Cyprus, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, as they arrive from an airstrike against Islamic State group targets in Syria

    US-Led Coalition Bracing for Bombing Raids Against Daesh in Syria's Raqqa

    © AP Photo/ Pavlos Vrionides
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    102488015

    UK Air Force as part of US-led coalition aims to boost efforts in fighting Daesh terrorists in Syria by intensifying bombing raids against the Syrian city of Raqqa, the "heart" of the group's self-proclaimed caliphate.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Air Force plans to intensify the efforts to combat Daesh terrorists in Syria's Raqqa and interact with Russia, local media reported, citing its military sources.

    "Raqqa is the heart of the caliphate … We will be stepping up the training for Syrian Democratic Forces and we will also see a real step up in the air support for Raqqa from across the Coalition. We will have to talk to the Russians," a source said, as quoted by The Telegraph newspaper on Sunday.

    In this undated file image posted on Monday, June 30, 2014, by the Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group, a Syrian opposition group, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, fighters from the Islamic State group parade in Raqqa, north Syria
    © AP Photo/ Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group, File
    US-Led Coalition Carries Out 8 Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Syria’s Raqqa
    According to the newspaper, the Royal Air Force has conducted some 60 airstrikes in Syria and 347 in Iraq over 2016 and intends to focus on Syria next year.

    Captured in 2013, Raqqa serves as the Daesh’s de facto capital in Syria. The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

    Related:

    Number of Turkish Servicemen Killed in Clashes With Daesh in Syria Reaches 14
    Number of Turkish Servicemen Killed in Clashes With Daesh in Syria Reaches Four
    Three Turkish Servicemen Killed in Clashes With Daesh in Northern Syria
    Tags:
    bombing, Daesh, Syria, Raqqa, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      michael
      so now the main work is done, time to enter the fray with gusto and take the credit? Typical approach by the degenerate usg.
    • Reply
      topolcats
      Don't TRUST the AMERICAN AT ALL... IN RELATION to BOMBING a US proxy called ISIL
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      What about holding an election in Syria so we finally can get done. No one have the right to invade another country just because they doesn't like their leader.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Christmas Celerations Around the World
    Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok