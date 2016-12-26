US-Led Coalition Bracing for Bombing Raids Against Daesh in Syria's Raqqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Air Force plans to intensify the efforts to combat Daesh terrorists in Syria's Raqqa and interact with Russia, local media reported, citing its military sources.
"Raqqa is the heart of the caliphate … We will be stepping up the training for Syrian Democratic Forces and we will also see a real step up in the air support for Raqqa from across the Coalition. We will have to talk to the Russians," a source said, as quoted by The Telegraph newspaper on Sunday.
Captured in 2013, Raqqa serves as the Daesh’s de facto capital in Syria. The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq since 2014.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete so now the main work is done, time to enter the fray with gusto and take the credit? Typical approach by the degenerate usg. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't TRUST the AMERICAN AT ALL... IN RELATION to BOMBING a US proxy called ISIL Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete What about holding an election in Syria so we finally can get done. No one have the right to invade another country just because they doesn't like their leader.
michael
topolcats
NATOisEVIL