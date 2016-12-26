Terrorists Reportedly Shell Christian District in Syria’s Damascus at Christmas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The terrorists fired three mortar shells during church service near a French hospital, located in the residential neighborhood, inflicting damage on the private and public properties, the source told the SANA news agency.

No information on casualties has been provided to date.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Jabhat Fatah al Sham and Daesh, both outlawed in Russia.