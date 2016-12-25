Register
02:56 GMT +326 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Barack Obama speaks to members of the media as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (File)

    Netanyahu Summons US Envoy After UNSC Vote on Israeli Settlements Resolution

    © AFP 2016/ Andrew Harnik
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    102321823

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has summoned US Ambassador Dan Shapiro in connection with the UNSC resolution which condemns Israeli settlements in the West Bank, an Israeli government source told RIA Novosti.

    American authorities did not use their veto power over the resolution and abstained from voting.

    For the first time during the eight years of Barack Obama’s administration, the United States turned a deaf ear to the requests of Jerusalem and abstained from using its veto power, thereby giving the opportunity for the resolution to pass.

    President Barack Obama listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met for the first time since a rash of civilian casualties during Israel's summer war with Hamas heightened tensions between two leaders who have long had a prickly relationship.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    UN Resolution on Israel Obama's 'Way of Score-Settling With Netanyahu'
    Speaking at Sunday's cabinet meeting, Netanyahu accused the Obama administration of initiating the resolution document behind the scenes, formulating its position and passing it in the UN.

    The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on “occupied Palestinian territory,” including in East Jerusalem.

    Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu summoned 14 ambassadors of the UN Security Council (UNSC) member states, including Russia, following their vote on a resolution.

    According to Netanyahu’s spokesperson, “Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Foreign Ministry to summon the ambassadors of the UNSC member states that voted on a resolution against the settlement activities.”

    The spokesperson added that the meetings would be held separately with the respective deputies of the director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

    Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

    Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.

    Related:

    Pakistan Defense Minister Tweets Threat to Israel in Response to Fake News Story
    Netanyahu: Israel Will Review Relations With UN After Resolution on Settlements
    US Senator Wants to Stop Funding of UN After UN Israel Settlements Resolution
    Trump Claims UNSC Anti-Israel Resolution Will Inhibit Middle East Settlement
    Tags:
    resolution, conflict settlement, vote, envoy, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO), Benjamin Netanyahu, Barack Obama, United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Fourteen young teenage boys, all still concerned with the rate of the puberty growth in comparison, being summoned to the principal's office for something more than a misdemeanor. You have to love the image of where their hands will be, strategically, placed while being asked, "What happened out there?" Personally? I would stick to the story, "Well, sir, you never should have called the black guy, "Chickenshit", and see what happens...
    • Reply
      arpito
      so tired of these F'n Netanyahu and his Zionist bunch of SOB-s. Whining, raping, pillaging all the time while pretending to be righteous
    • Reply
      flatzee
      Netanyahu is the spitting image of Erdogan...Spoiled rotton
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Christmas Celerations Around the World
    Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok