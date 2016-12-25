Netanyahu Summons US Envoy After UNSC Vote on Israeli Settlements Resolution

American authorities did not use their veto power over the resolution and abstained from voting.

For the first time during the eight years of Barack Obama’s administration, the United States turned a deaf ear to the requests of Jerusalem and abstained from using its veto power, thereby giving the opportunity for the resolution to pass.

Speaking at Sunday's cabinet meeting, Netanyahu accused the Obama administration of initiating the resolution document behind the scenes, formulating its position and passing it in the UN.

The resolution states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities on “occupied Palestinian territory,” including in East Jerusalem.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu summoned 14 ambassadors of the UN Security Council (UNSC) member states, including Russia, following their vote on a resolution.

According to Netanyahu’s spokesperson, “Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Foreign Ministry to summon the ambassadors of the UNSC member states that voted on a resolution against the settlement activities.”

The spokesperson added that the meetings would be held separately with the respective deputies of the director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

Israeli authorities criticized the resolution and refused to abide by its provisions.