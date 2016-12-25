Russia, Turkey Fulfill Commitments on Syrian Ceasefire - Turkish FM

© AFP 2016/ MAHMOUD TAHA Russian Military Registers 36 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Russia and Turkey have fulfilled their obligations concerning the ceasefire in Syria and the evacuation of people from Aleppo, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

"In recent days, Russia has kept its promises on all efforts regarding the ceasefire, for humanitarian aid, for saving the people from there… Turkey has also kept its promises [towards Russia]," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

On Tuesday, the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey met in Moscow to discuss the situation in Syria, including Aleppo. The countries noted the importance of extending the ceasefire, voicing their willingness to become guarantors of the forthcoming agreement between Damascus and the opposition.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring. Over the recent months, Aleppo became a major battleground in Syria. On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo was over, and that the Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.