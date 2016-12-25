Register
19:58 GMT +325 December 2016
    Syrian army soldiers drive past the Arch of Triumph in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria. (File)

    After Aleppo Syrian Army Likely to Launch Offensive on Palmyra, Idlib

    The Syrian Army who recently liberated Aleppo from terrorists will focus in 2017 on boosting its positions around the city and then will engage to retake control over Palmyra and, possibly, continue an offensive on Idlib, according to Igor Korotchenko, chief editor of the Russian magazine National Defense.

    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.

    On Thursday, the Syrian army declared victory in Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the city's east.

    The liberation of Aleppo from the radical element is the most important component of a full normalization in Syria, and I hope in the region as a whole," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

    "I think that in 2017, the Syrian Army will focus its efforts on preventing possible counteroffensives by militants. The military will also protect infrastructure facilities and residential areas which are already controlled by the government. Another important goal is retaking Palmyra," Korotchenko told RIA Novosti.

    Daesh terrorists first seized the ancient city of Palmyra in spring 2015 and a year later was forced out by Syrian government troops with air support from Russian jets. On December 11, Palmyra was recaptured by the Daesh, who pushed the Syrian army out and forced units to regroup at an airbase dozens of miles westward from the city.

    The expert underscored that the importance of retaking Palmyra is due to its strategic locations and unique cultural artefacts.

    "Another task is to improve combat capabilities of the Syrian Army and boost morale of Syrian troops. Then, the army may launch an operation to liberate Idlib," he suggested.

      Jammy
      Yes Syria will have to fight in Palmyra after Russia left the door wide open and didn't bomb ISIS whilst they were out in the open desert and Russia won't give Syria the tools to take these western backed terrorist out nice and easy.

      The slow burn war will continue for years unless Russia put's it back into the job and this makes me think that we are being feed a script from the book 1984 because Russia just like the USA loves the bankers in Israel who pull string on both sides of this war.
      cast235
      Don't say ANYTHING. Just appear at spot and that's that.
      cast235in reply toJammy(Show commentHide comment)
      Jammy, Apparently, you missed the info. They went in disguised as locals and hiding in civilian areas, where you cannot BOMB.
      Syria is in deep U.N sanctions, thanks to U.S, that prohibits many weapons transfer. Even medicine to cure the population thanks to U.N humanitarian BULL HORN.
      Russia is learning a HARD lesson. NEVER to let west sanctions go fruitful. VETO ALL.
      PaleRider
      Good and do not let the scum escape this time!
