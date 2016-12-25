After Aleppo Syrian Army Likely to Launch Offensive on Palmyra, Idlib

On Thursday, the Syrian army declared victory in Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the city's east.
The liberation of Aleppo from the radical element is the most important component of a full normalization in Syria, and I hope in the region as a whole," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
"I think that in 2017, the Syrian Army will focus its efforts on preventing possible counteroffensives by militants. The military will also protect infrastructure facilities and residential areas which are already controlled by the government. Another important goal is retaking Palmyra," Korotchenko told RIA Novosti.
The expert underscored that the importance of retaking Palmyra is due to its strategic locations and unique cultural artefacts.
"Another task is to improve combat capabilities of the Syrian Army and boost morale of Syrian troops. Then, the army may launch an operation to liberate Idlib," he suggested.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yes Syria will have to fight in Palmyra after Russia left the door wide open and didn't bomb ISIS whilst they were out in the open desert and Russia won't give Syria the tools to take these western backed terrorist out nice and easy. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Don't say ANYTHING. Just appear at spot and that's that. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Jammy, Apparently, you missed the info. They went in disguised as locals and hiding in civilian areas, where you cannot BOMB. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Good and do not let the scum escape this time!
The slow burn war will continue for years unless Russia put's it back into the job and this makes me think that we are being feed a script from the book 1984 because Russia just like the USA loves the bankers in Israel who pull string on both sides of this war.
Syria is in deep U.N sanctions, thanks to U.S, that prohibits many weapons transfer. Even medicine to cure the population thanks to U.N humanitarian BULL HORN.
Russia is learning a HARD lesson. NEVER to let west sanctions go fruitful. VETO ALL.
