19:58 GMT +325 December 2016
    People walk past a billboard depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Saadallah al-Jabri Square, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016

    'Critical Phase' of Syrian War Comes to an End

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    31131111

    The devastating Syrian crisis, which has lasted for nearly six years, is almost over, Burak Bilgehan Özpek, Assistant Professor at the Department of International Relations at the TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara, told Sputnik.

    "In general it is safe to say that the war, at least its critical phase, has come to an end," the political analyst said.

    Children celebrating liberation in Hanano, East Aleppo
    © Photo: Vanessa Beeley
    Russia's Air Support 'Determining Factor' in Aleppo Victory
    Burak Bilgehan Özpek also commented on a recent meeting of foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran who discussed ways to resolve the Syrian conflict through joint efforts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later called this cooperation the most efficient framework to bring lasting peace to the war-torn Arab country.

    According to the expert, the trilateral cooperation will have a major impact on Ankara's strategy with regard to Syria.

    "By becoming a part of this trilateral mechanism, Turkey has committed itself to discuss any initiative pertaining to the resolution of the Syrian crisis solely with Russia and Iran. In such a way Turkey has indicated that it refrains from cooperating on Syria's future with the European Union, the United States or NATO," the analyst said.

    People walk amid the rubble as they carry belongings that they collected from their houses in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Putin, Erdogan Agree Aleppo Liberation Lays Ground For Syria Peace Process
    The analyst emphasized that Turkey needed a powerful stakeholder with regard to Syria. For some time Ankara was closely working with the United States in this area, but this cooperation did not yield the needed outcome.

    "It looks like Turkey has refrained from carrying out an independent policy when it comes to Syria, letting another country do it. Until 2016 the United States was that partner. Instead of pursuing its own strategy, Turkey volunteered to conduct a policy of a powerful country from outside of the region. This policy was less costly for Ankara and the Turkish leadership thought that it could succeed. Ultimately, Turkey failed to receive what it wanted from this alliance," the analyst explained. 

    Children from refugee families near the area of hostilities in Aleppo. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    How Russia-Turkey-Iran Alliance 'Already Bearing Fruit' in Syria
    Burak Bilgehan Özpek suggested that the Syrian crisis could come down to two areas.

    "The Syrian crisis could largely turn into a fight with Daesh and a standoff with the Kurds. I don't think that the conflict with the Kurds will become more acute since Kurdish representatives have repeatedly said that they were ready to come to the negotiating table," he said.

    After the war is over, Bashar al-Assad will control all of the country, the analyst noted, adding that the Kurds will be granted more powers.

      cast235
      NOTHING IS OVER. And you cannot TRUST TRUMP to end it. Because Congress have ways to deal with W. House.
      Russia MUST get a policy of NO CACHES ALIVE. First DEMAND at UNGA that all illegal arms deliveries to Syria END.
      Next be the UNSC. Where U.S will VETO.

      Next, declare a NO CACHE TOLERANCE unless approved by Damascus.

      After this. ATTACK wherever the caches are deposited. Be U.S or any country. Once on floor attack. Don't care what they claim after. Blow the cache up , and let the vehicle go. IF it's a Daesh, Al Nusra or any other illegal faction, leave only a torn chassis, melted in the place.

      Until the ILLEGAL ARMING of ILLEGAL GROUPS continue, this will NEVER, EVER end.
      Jammy
      Syria has little to nothing in terms of hardware to fight this war with and Russia won't supply weapons to Syria in the numbers needed and won't commit themselves on the ground so this war will slow burn on for years to come.

      in the mean time fake terrorist attacks will continue to be used as an excuse to take away more of our rights so that one mans death will be used to impose more stupid laws on millions of people in the west even if car accidents kill a million times more people than "Moderate Rebels" come ISIS terrorist kill.

      Russia where has that Iron fist gone because people like me would like to see some order restored to the world and are not taken in by these media wars played out on our TV screens and FakeBook
