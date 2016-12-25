'Critical Phase' of Syrian War Comes to an End

"In general it is safe to say that the war, at least its critical phase, has come to an end," the political analyst said.
According to the expert, the trilateral cooperation will have a major impact on Ankara's strategy with regard to Syria.
"By becoming a part of this trilateral mechanism, Turkey has committed itself to discuss any initiative pertaining to the resolution of the Syrian crisis solely with Russia and Iran. In such a way Turkey has indicated that it refrains from cooperating on Syria's future with the European Union, the United States or NATO," the analyst said.
"It looks like Turkey has refrained from carrying out an independent policy when it comes to Syria, letting another country do it. Until 2016 the United States was that partner. Instead of pursuing its own strategy, Turkey volunteered to conduct a policy of a powerful country from outside of the region. This policy was less costly for Ankara and the Turkish leadership thought that it could succeed. Ultimately, Turkey failed to receive what it wanted from this alliance," the analyst explained.
"The Syrian crisis could largely turn into a fight with Daesh and a standoff with the Kurds. I don't think that the conflict with the Kurds will become more acute since Kurdish representatives have repeatedly said that they were ready to come to the negotiating table," he said.
After the war is over, Bashar al-Assad will control all of the country, the analyst noted, adding that the Kurds will be granted more powers.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete NOTHING IS OVER. And you cannot TRUST TRUMP to end it. Because Congress have ways to deal with W. House. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Syria has little to nothing in terms of hardware to fight this war with and Russia won't supply weapons to Syria in the numbers needed and won't commit themselves on the ground so this war will slow burn on for years to come.
cast235
Russia MUST get a policy of NO CACHES ALIVE. First DEMAND at UNGA that all illegal arms deliveries to Syria END.
Next be the UNSC. Where U.S will VETO.
Next, declare a NO CACHE TOLERANCE unless approved by Damascus.
After this. ATTACK wherever the caches are deposited. Be U.S or any country. Once on floor attack. Don't care what they claim after. Blow the cache up , and let the vehicle go. IF it's a Daesh, Al Nusra or any other illegal faction, leave only a torn chassis, melted in the place.
Until the ILLEGAL ARMING of ILLEGAL GROUPS continue, this will NEVER, EVER end.
Jammy
in the mean time fake terrorist attacks will continue to be used as an excuse to take away more of our rights so that one mans death will be used to impose more stupid laws on millions of people in the west even if car accidents kill a million times more people than "Moderate Rebels" come ISIS terrorist kill.
Russia where has that Iron fist gone because people like me would like to see some order restored to the world and are not taken in by these media wars played out on our TV screens and FakeBook