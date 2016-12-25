MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The aid has been delivered to the al-Azizia area, the ministry said on Saturday in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

"Within last 24 hours, one humanitarian event has been held, in course of which citizens, who had left the eastern part of Aleppo, received about 2 tons of humanitarian aid in temporary accommodation facility in the al-Azizia area."

The ministry added that points of distribution of hot meal and items of first necessity for Aleppo citizens continued their work.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.

According to the most recent reports, the last convoy with remaining militants left Aleppo on Thursday.