Netanyahu Cancels Ukrainian PM's Visit Over Kiev's Stance on UNSC Resolution

US Senator Wants to Stop Funding of UN After UN Israel Settlements Resolution

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The decision was made in protest of the fact that Ukraine voted in favor of the resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and demanding immediate cease of all settlement activities on "occupied Palestinian territory," Ynet online outlet reported without disclosing the source of the information.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.