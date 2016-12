© AFP 2016/ BULENT KILIC Erdogan Wants to Discuss Setting of Safe Zone in Northern Syria With Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The violations have been registered in five provinces, including Damascus, Aleppo, Daraa, Quneitra and Hama.

"A total of 36 ceasefire violations by illegal militant groups have been registered in Damascus (22), Aleppo (7), Daraa (4), Quneitra (1) and Hama (2) provinces," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

The Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front, and the Islamic State terrorist groups, which have been outlawed in Russia, are not part of the ceasefire deal.