Erdogan Wants to Discuss With Trump Setting of Safe Zone in Northern Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) — According to Erdogan, Ankara would be capable of keeping the zone free of any terrorists' establishments.
"I constantly state the need for a Syrian security zone, liberated from terrorists. We told the United States, Russia and Iran about it. I openly declare that Ankara will create a security zone in northern Syria, and will not allow a terrorist statehood in the area. On January 20, the new president will start working in the United States. We will discuss this with him," Erdogan said.
He added that Turkey was ready to negotiate with the United States a joint operation on the liberation of Syrian Raqqa from Daesh militants.
The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.
All comments
Show new comments (0)