Register
21:01 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Children from refugee families near the area of hostilities in Aleppo. File photo

    'I Want to Live a Save Life': Aleppo Children Share Their Hopes and Dreams

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 19 0 0

    With the liberation of Aleppo the younger citizens of the city are full of optimism to finally go to school, play games and just return to normal life. Sputnik spoke to some of the children who shared their hopes and dreams for the future.

    Aleppo Christmas celebrations
    © Photo: Youtube/Eyad Al-Hosain
    Christmas in Aleppo: French NGO Arranges Presents for Syrian Children (PHOTOS)
    A young girl named Fatima told Sputnik, “I want to study. We are living on the street now, looking for a place to live. Our house was destroyed by the militants. I want to live a safe life, like it was before.”

    Talking about her school, Fatima said that she used to go to school before and that she was a good student.

    She mentioned the terrorists saying that she is afraid of them and that, “This is the worst. I don’t know what else to say.”

    Another young civilian of Aleppo, a boy named Ahmed, spoke to Sputnik saying that he is from the Salihin area and he wants to have holidays once again. He added that he is not afraid of terrorists.

    Similarly, a rosy cheeked boy named Mahmoud could not contain his love for Aleppo as he said that he wishes his city, “All the best.”

    Salah, an 11-year-old girl, spoke to Sputnik saying that, “I am from Aleppo. Thank God, the army maintains order here now. I hope that everything will be restored here and order and beauty will return again. It is as if there were no explosions and all that.”

    She further said that when she was little she dreamed of going to the citadel of Aleppo. “I haven’t been there, but if it’s God’s will, I will go there in the coming days.”

    “The army has liberated all districts and now I can go to school,” Salah said.

    On Thursday, the Syrian Army declared the complete liberation of Aleppo from terrorists. The operation to retake the city and to evacuate people was completed with participation and influence of Russian military personnel.

    According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, some 100,000 people were evacuated from Aleppo and the situation was resolved without major combat activities.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting Syrian opposition groups striving to overthrow the president.

    Damascus is also fighting numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as the Jabhat Fatah al Sham, previously known as the Nusra Front, and the Islamic State, both outlawed in Russia. According to the United Nations, at least 300,000 Syrians have died since the beginning of the conflict.

    Related:

    Syrians, Including Former Aleppo Residents, Get Aid, Presents - Russian Military
    German Foreign Minister Calls For Immediate Aid to Refugees From Eastern Aleppo
    Drone Footage Shows Aleppo Cleared of Terrorists (VIDEO)
    UNHCR to Partake in UN Humanitarian Convoys for Liberated Aleppo – Spokesman
    Putin: Liberation of Aleppo Crucial Part of Normalization of Situation in Syria
    Tags:
    liberation, interview, terrorist, war, video, children, Syrian Arab Army, Vladimir Putin, Syria, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok