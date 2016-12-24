'I Want to Live a Save Life': Aleppo Children Share Their Hopes and Dreams

A young girl named Fatima told Sputnik, “I want to study. We are living on the street now, looking for a place to live. Our house was destroyed by the militants. I want to live a safe life, like it was before.”

Talking about her school, Fatima said that she used to go to school before and that she was a good student.

She mentioned the terrorists saying that she is afraid of them and that, “This is the worst. I don’t know what else to say.”

Another young civilian of Aleppo, a boy named Ahmed, spoke to Sputnik saying that he is from the Salihin area and he wants to have holidays once again. He added that he is not afraid of terrorists.

Similarly, a rosy cheeked boy named Mahmoud could not contain his love for Aleppo as he said that he wishes his city, “All the best.”

Salah, an 11-year-old girl, spoke to Sputnik saying that, “I am from Aleppo. Thank God, the army maintains order here now. I hope that everything will be restored here and order and beauty will return again. It is as if there were no explosions and all that.”

She further said that when she was little she dreamed of going to the citadel of Aleppo. “I haven’t been there, but if it’s God’s will, I will go there in the coming days.”

“The army has liberated all districts and now I can go to school,” Salah said.

On Thursday, the Syrian Army declared the complete liberation of Aleppo from terrorists. The operation to retake the city and to evacuate people was completed with participation and influence of Russian military personnel.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, some 100,000 people were evacuated from Aleppo and the situation was resolved without major combat activities.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting Syrian opposition groups striving to overthrow the president.

Damascus is also fighting numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as the Jabhat Fatah al Sham, previously known as the Nusra Front, and the Islamic State, both outlawed in Russia. According to the United Nations, at least 300,000 Syrians have died since the beginning of the conflict.