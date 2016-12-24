German Foreign Minister Calls For Immediate Aid to Refugees From Eastern Aleppo

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The German foreign minister added that part of Germany's humanitarian aid would be used to provide refugees in northern Syria with 5,000 tents.

"We have to do everything possible now to provide further aid to the people, who fled eastern Aleppo. In these dark times we want to give a sign of humanity, to show at least a gleam of hope for those who suffered from hunger and violence and nearly escaped hell on earth," Steinmeier said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday that the evacuation of people from Aleppo had been completed. Some 40,000 people, including militants, left the city since evacuations began a week ago following consultations between Russia, Turkey and Iran.