Egypt to Play Key Role in Israeli-Palestine Settlement - Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Egypt will play a key role in the Israeli-Palestine settlement along with the new US administration, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Egypt is the key partner in ensuring negotiations between the Israeli and Palestinian side. Therefore, it is necessary to take a balanced stance to keep an opportunity for maneuver and influence on the both sides of the upcoming negotiations focused on finding a comprehensive and fair settlement, which would guarantee the implementation of the rights of all Palestinians based on the UN decisions," the ministry said.

The minister issued the statement referring to reasons behind the withdrawal of the country's anti-settlement draft resolution at the United Nations.

On Friday, Egypt's UN Security Council draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements was passed by 14 of the 15 council members with the United States abstaining. The draft was recalled by Egypt on Thursday amid fears that the draft would be vetoed by the US delegation, but then was again put on the vote by New Zealand, Senegal and Malaysia.

Over 500,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, which Israel captured during the 1967 war. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations.

