15:27 GMT +324 December 2016
    Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad fire towards Daesh terrorists south of the town of Al-Bab, in the northern province of Aleppo. file photo

    Daesh to Redeploy Forces to Al-Bab 'Through Areas Under Pentagon's Control'

    Middle East
    The battle for al-Bab, a scene of intense fighting between Daesh and Turkish troops, is close to an end, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Defense analyst Koray Gurbuz told Sputnik that Washington has indirectly put a spoke in Ankara's wheel since the US-led coalition does not prevent terrorists from moving to the Syrian city.

    "The strategically located city of al-Bab is important due to its close proximity to the Turkish province of Kilis, as well as the Syrian cities of Afrin and Manbij. By taking al-Bab under control one will be able to provide security in a sensitive border area and to prepare further anti-Daesh operations," the expert said.

    In addition, al-Bab is also located close to Aleppo, the embattled Syrian city which has recently been fully liberated from radical groups. Turkey's cooperation with Russia and Iran played a major part in resolving the Aleppo issue. As a result, Ankara "could count" on Damascus-led forces helping the Turkish army and its allies in al-Bab, the analyst suggested.

    This is not something that the United States is happy about, he added.

    "Perhaps, this is why the operation in Mosul has become sluggish. Essentially Daesh have been given an opportunity to redeploy its fighters from Iraq to Syria. This is taking place through areas which are controlled by the US-led international coalition. As a result, the United States has complicated the operation to free al-Bab by turning a blind eye on Daesh's movement," he explained.

    Koray Gurbuz, a defense analyst at the Bilkent University and the former Chairman of the Turkish Veterans Council, further said that Washington's inaction with regard to the militants moving out of Iraq to Syria could have "bloody implications" for many, including Turkish fighters.

    "The United States was supposed to help Turkey, but they have turned a blind eye on terrorists relocating. As a result they have complicated the situation on the battlefield," he added.

    Istanbul-based security analyst Metin Gurcan told Sputnik that Daesh has used the same tactic to keep control of al-Bab as in Mosul.

    "Daesh has developed its strategy taking civilians into account. Similar to its approach to Mosul, the [terrorist group] acts like a guided missile using suicide bombers. This strategy has helped them to counter attacks launched by Iraqi security forces. This is why Turkish soldiers must learn from Mosul," he said.

    Gurcan further said that the Free Syrian Army fighting along the Turkish military in al-Bab could "disappear." There is "a huge risk" that at the supreme moment Turkish soldiers will be left fighting Daesh on their own, he warned.

    Tags:
    battle for mosul, military operation in Syria, counterterrorism, Operation Euphrates Shield, Daesh, al-Bab, Turkey, Syria, United States
      peaceactivist2
      Turning blind eye? Turning blind eye? Who said turning blind eye? Terrorists sponsors are almost having heart-attack because those rats don't know how to fight as modern fighters - scream "Allah huck bards" too loud, standing tall, wasting ammos, eating human flesh, and made no gain after five years! Those RATS ruined the PLAN.
    • Reply
      Syria Forever
      The TAF has horrible losses in that fight, because of poorly strategy and even worse execution! The years the Gülen crime organization undercut the TAF is showing in every move of it.
      About RTE? Beside he is criminal murderer? He is a extraordinary dumb person. A walking joke.
    • Reply
      Syria Foreverin reply topeaceactivist2(Show commentHide comment)
      peaceactivist2, you are wrong. Those creatures are all trained and equipped by the NATO-crime syndicates.Those mercenaries know how to fight. Well.. after the Chechen almost left the scene to go on with their "business" in Ukraine it got worse, there you are right.
    • Reply
      Mensa
      U.S has always supported terrorism. They did that back in 1960's and in Afghanistan in 1980's quite openly too.
    • Reply
      cast235
      Russia should find when they move and send long range aviation. Don't let them have NOTHING.
      IF they in there, they will be attacked by Syria with Russia and allies help.

      But first end Aleppo barricades, checkpoints. And security . So the clean up and some make up allow people to move in. After reconstruction can begin. The shifted to shelters in ALEPPO , while a building is done.
    • Reply
      Mitach2002
      Russia has a mandate to kill all terrorists, if they happen to be in an area under pentagoon control that has American military baby killers then tough for them.
      Bomb em all.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      So nobody is surprised. Pentagram, CIA and their little sodomite banana-porch boy will try their utmost to do as much evil as possible and leave facts on the ground Trump will have a hard time to sort out.

      If Trump is serious in giving the polish-Lithuanian zionazi squatters in occupied Palestine everything they want, it´s up to Russia and her allies to go on pretty much doing what they are doing now, by themselves and that will work out fine as long as the US under Trump stays out of the way.
