Register
15:28 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Crimea, Russia. Yalta as seen from the Black Sea

    Peace of Mind: Crimea’s Reunification With Russia Put Iran at Ease

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    21458151

    Even though Iran hasn’t yet recognized Crimea as part of Russia, many Iranian political analysts believe that from the standpoint of geopolitics a Russian Crimea is a guarantor of stability in the Black Sea region and Eastern Europe in general.

    Russian regions. Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Vasiliy Batanov
    Integration of Crimea, Sevastopol Into Russian Economy Progressing Well - Putin
    In a commentary for Sputnik Persian, Iranian foreign policy expert Mohammad Baram Meshgini said that Crimea as part of the Russian Federation plays the role of a buffer checking the spread of US and Western influence in Western Asia and the Caucasus and has a positive impact on Russian policy in the Middle East.

    “There are many reasons why Crimea is so important to Russia. One of them is the geographic location of the peninsula, which gives Russia greater freedom of hand in the Black and Caspian Seas and facilitates its access to the North Caucasus region,” Mohammad Baram Meshgini said.

    He added that after the 2014 coup in Ukraine, chances for a negotiated settlement in Donbass looking slim, however, Crimea’s role in the region is bound to increase.

    “Crimea is part of Russia now and the opinion of such ‘eastern bloc’ powers like Iran, India and China can’t be ignored. Divided as they may be, these countries are checking the spread of Western influence, above all of the United States and some European countries,” Mohammad Baram Meshgini continued.

    He also said that, in keeping with the 1928 Treaty of Turkmenchay signed by the Russian Empire and Persia (modern-day Iran), Crimea is part of the Russian state.

    “The situation around Crimea has a positive impact on Russia’s policy in the Middle East. First, it is strengthening the hand of antiterrorist forces in the region. Second, it is cementing the union of the ‘eastern bloc’ countries, above all of Russia and Iran, against the forces of the ‘western bloc.’ And third, it is undercutting Ukraine, which, with Saudi mediation, is arming terrorists, now that Russia has suspended natural gas supplies to Kiev.”

    Mohammad Baram Meshgini said that the recognition of Crimea as a Russian territory will most certainly invite fierce resistance from the US and its new President Donald Trump but the people of Crimea do not have to worry about that.

    “There exist two civilizational models: one is based on the accumulation of experience, and the other maintains that nations become experienced as they go. Crimea’s decision to break away from Ukraine and join Russia is an example of building civilizations according to the second model.

    “Several years from now the people living there will see themselves in a different perspective which will give additional strength to the “eastern bloc’ countries,” Mohammad Baram Meshgini concluded.

    Russian regions. Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Vasiliy Batanov
    Russian Transport Ministry Indicates at Possibility of Regular Crimea-Turkey Cruises
    Russia's historical southern region of Crimea rejoined the country after a 2014 referendum. Almost 97 percent of the region's population voted for reunification in a referendum.

    Sevastopol, which has a federal city status, supported the move with 95.6 percent of votes. Kiev, as well as Brussels, Washington and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia to Announce Start of Gas Supplies to Crimea in 2-3 Days - Putin
    Crimea's Rejoining Russia 'Fully Justified' - Iranian Lawyer
    Tags:
    civilizational models, "eastern bloc", Western influence, buffer, terrorists, Mohammad Baram Meshgini, Donald Trump, Iran, Crimea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      Iran couldn't speak out about the reunification because the snoozessse on her neck. Say a word, the snoozezzz will get tighter
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok