Saudi Citizens Injured in Shelling From Yemeni Territory - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Gulf Digital News media outlet, a Houthi shell launched from the Yemeni territory hit a house in Al Tuwal, causing multiple injuries to a man and his sister.

The two citizens were reportedly transferred to a hospital.

Yemen has been engulfed in a civil war between the Saudi-backed government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement since 2014.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis, who in respond shell Saudi Arabia's territory.