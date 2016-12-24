Syrians, Including Former Aleppo Residents, Get Aid, Presents - Russian Military

"In the past 24 hours three humanitarian initiatives have been carried out, as a result of which humanitarian cargo was passed to civilians," the center said in a bulletin published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday.
Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front. The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011 and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, displacing millions of people.
The fact that Aleppo has been saved from the deadly grip of Daesh around Christmas time and with the giving of gifts taking place, I have a vision that Christians and Muslims who have suffered the same fate during the past few years, will come together in harmony and mutual respect for each other and each other's religion, to rebuild Syria and a bright future for all.

No time to rest.
Prepare for more ALEPPO action. The best never rest. Surrounding and securing ALEPPO is first priority. Once secured. With heavy checkpoints around. and more inside to contain any internal attack. Re construction can begin . Russia could get in there. Great experience for military engineers.
Get some surplus and restore it to defeat all in there. And get ready, for next stage. Because they will divide Syria. Is NOT time to stop or hesitate.
They won't give up. And while weapons flow in, there will be no peace.
Russia MUST demand weapons flow seize, or blow all caches, the enemy gives the illegal groups.
And any part refusing to let the civilians go where they want, should get the ALEPPO treatment.