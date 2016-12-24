Register
15:33 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State John Kerry

    Kerry: UN’s Israel Resolution Preserves Ability for Sides to Negotiate Peace

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    118414

    The UN resolution demanding that Israel stops settlement activities in the West Bank is not aimed at imposing a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but leaves both sides with the ability to negotiate one, US Secretary of State John Kerry said in a statement.

    Flags of Israel
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Shameful': Speaker Ryan Decries US Abstention From UN Vote on Israel Resolution
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution calling on Israel to immediately stop all settlement activities in the West Bank. The United States abstained from the vote despite calls by Israel to exercise its right to veto the measure.

    "While we do not agree with every aspect of this resolution, it rightly condemns violence and incitement and settlement activity and calls on both sides to take constructive steps to reverse current trends and advance the prospects for a two state solution," Kerry stated on Friday.

    Kerry explained the resolution does not seek to impose on the parties a solution to the conflict.

    "It preserves the ability for the parties to negotiate the end of conflict," he added.

    Kerry pointed out that the US action is aimed at preserving the chance for a two-state solution as "the only way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace and security with its neighbors, and freedom and dignity for the Palestinian people."

    A Palestinian boy walks past graffiti painted on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the Aida refugee camp situated inside the West Bank town of Bethlehem, on February 12, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Thomas Coex
    US Absteining From Vote on UN’s Israel Resolution 'Absolute Necessity' for Peace
    The US secretary of state argued that that future is now in jeopardy, with terrorism and violence continuing and unprecedented steps to expand settlements being advanced by avowed opponents of the two-state solution.

    "That is why we cannot in good conscience stand in the way of a resolution at the United Nations that makes clear that both sides must act now to preserve the possibility of peace," Kerry added.

    Kerry is expected to publicly announce his broad outline or vision of what a two-state Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement before he leaves office in January, according to Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, who held a press-conferense hours after the vote.

    "Kerry will be providing a comprehensive vision," Rhodes, the deputy national security advisor for strategic communications told a conference call with reporters after the United States refused to veto on Friday a UN Resolution condemning Israeli settlement building in the West Bank.

    Earlier on Friday, Kerry said in a statement that the Obama administration did not did not agree with everything in the Egyptian-drafted resolution.

    However, Kerry welcomed the resolution’s call to condemn violence and for Israel to end its settlement-building.

    The resolution, circulated by Egypt, states that Israel should immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in what it terms is occupied Palestinian territory, including in East Jerusalem.

    Related:

    US Official Denies Obama Cooperated With Palestinians on UN's Israel Resolution
    US Lawmaker Calls for Boosting Ties With Israel After Obama’s 'Betrayal'
    US Efforts for Israeli-Palestinian Peace Failed, White House Official Says
    Tags:
    peace, John Kerry, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok