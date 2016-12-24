Syrian Troops Discover Bodies of Kids Tortured to Death by Terrorists in Aleppo

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – Syrian servicemen have discovered the bodies of people, including children, executed by terrorists in one of the schools in eastern Aleppo, military police prosecutor Samer Yousseff told Sputnik Arabic.
"The bodies of the dead children and adults have traces of executions, including cut off heads and gouged out eyes," Yousseff said on Friday, adding that all of the bodies will undergo DNA verification at a hospital.
According to preliminary information, the people were executed four to five days ago, some of them were shot at from a close distance, no more than one meter (about 3 feet), the Syrian police said.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday that the evacuation of people from Aleppo had been completed. Some 40,000 people, including militants, left the city since evacuations began a week ago following consultations between Russia, Turkey and Iran.
Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS, also known as Daesh, which is banned in Russia and a number of other counties) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front. The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete The legacy of the Nobel Prize Winner! Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete If anyone deserves the Noble Peace prize, It's Putin. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete I would think that Russia at the next meeting of the UNSC would chastise the United States for abetting the terrorists in the murder and torture of women and children. After all one good turn deserves another. Russia should ask S. Powers if anything shames the United States as this is not the first act of torture and mass murder attributed to the US Empire. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete and the sub-human criminals have left the 'building' as they say. Justice... anywhere, anyone? Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete mario828282, Look, Obama got a Nobel Prize for destroying USA, just like Gorbachev got his for destroying USSR. That's how the global elite sees it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete hopscotch64,
mario828282
Denis the Menace
hopscotch64
michael
Igor Rin reply tomario828282(Show commentHide comment)
teddy jin reply tohopscotch64(Show commentHide comment)
true and in many ways -- THIS is where russia FAILS -- too much POLITENESS in the face of something -- such as samantha -- that does NOT bother about such things -- and in front of people THAT needs to be addressed with REAL vehemence because ONE reason samantha and the west have also gotten away with such things and PROLONGING them is because POLITENESS from russia allowed them to do it.
it is not about russia's reputation for being ''polite and diplomatic" -- it is bout SAMANTHA and the USA to be TOLD and described and pointed TO directly for exactly what they ARE - WAR CRIMINALS and the authors of torture and cruelty -- and everytime THEY open their mouth -- it should be shut up immediately in public responses equal to what they deserve.
and i think PUTIN must make this clear to TRUMP -- that whatever HIS administration isgoing to be like -- the past administrationS -- MUST BE HELD TO ACCOUNT...and there can be no compromise or nicety about that.
i don't/ think putin will go that step -- but imo -- that iswhat needs to be done -- the WORLD demands it and above all -- those that suffered and died from the politices of the obama's, clintons, brzezinski's and toerh ''notables" demand it-- the silent children with their dead bodies and crying souls demand it.
NO POLITENESS on earth can save them or say ''i'm sorry' to THEM.
IT IS NOT only about lviving people and saving lives -- it is Equallyabout the justice for the DEAD and those that suffered because of THESE notables and their terrorist armies.
otherwise -- it is just like talking about the ''first nations" of america -- ''and how many of them died --and suffered"
but DURING the time that they were being exterminated and enslaved -- the NOTABLES of the white empire that walked over their dead bodies were free to create the empire
whose DEEDS are on display TODAY -- while russia and others, china, etc...are beiong "polite"...
that's not right -- the POINT of saving lives is not only to save lives -- but to save it BECAUSE of JUSTICE for those whose lives were rendered into misery and agony so that the lives can be saved that can be saved.
every life that is SAVED -- is therefore a living testament NOT to the act of saving itself only - such as by russia and putin and the people in power able to save the lives -- but equally -- a testament to the injustice that is STILL not given its due SO LONG as the authors and criminals of such injustice are ALIVE free - smiling, smirking and walking around scheming MORE such misery.
and the LEAST - the very least russia and '''saviors of life" can do -- even before any reconstruction is to NAME NAMES!!!
that is not being ''impolitic or undiplomtic"
tht is being TRUTHFUL and direct...and calling a thing what it is, calling a person THE person as THE author and co-author of such injustices. NO less than when an ORDINARY petty criminal is captured by police and NAMED as
mister so and so , miss so and so committed shoplifting, or took bribes, or didn't pay the right amount ...and THEN the so-called ''JUSTICE' of the state descends on that person.
of ORDINARY people can be rendered justice that way -- how much more THESE NOTABLES? who have created and caused misery to MILLIONS and even billions by their policies in fancy board rooms and conferences at the UN ? or in the whit ehouse or congress and EU parliaments?
when is THAT going to STOP ? that notables and billionaires get away with such things because of diplomatic niceties?
TELL THAT and any excuse NOT to name names -- to the children in aleppo!!