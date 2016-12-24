Register
15:36 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Residents in a government-held part of Aleppo's Salaheddin neighbourhood look out from the balconies of their damaged houses at the road on which the convoy evacuating civilians and rebel fighters from the last rebel-held neighbourhood in the northern Syrian city were supposed to pass

    Syrian Troops Discover Bodies of Kids Tortured to Death by Terrorists in Aleppo

    © AFP 2016/ Youssef KARWASHAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    122933227

    Following the liberation of Aleppo, Syrian soldiers have made a gruesome discovery while inspecting the freed city: bodies of dead children with signs of flendish tortures.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – Syrian servicemen have discovered the bodies of people, including children, executed by terrorists in one of the schools in eastern Aleppo, military police prosecutor Samer Yousseff told Sputnik Arabic.

    "The bodies of the dead children and adults have traces of executions, including cut off heads and gouged out eyes," Yousseff said on Friday, adding that all of the bodies will undergo DNA verification at a hospital.

    According to preliminary information, the people were executed four to five days ago, some of them were shot at from a close distance, no more than one meter (about 3 feet), the Syrian police said.

    Syrian Bana al-Abed is filmed by her mother as they prepare to post on Twitter in English about life in the besieged eastern districts of Syria's Aleppo, on October 12, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Thaer Mohammed
    Aleppo Twitter Girl Bana’s Father May Have Links to Daesh Terrorists (PHOTOS)
    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo was over.

    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday that the evacuation of people from Aleppo had been completed. Some 40,000 people, including militants, left the city since evacuations began a week ago following consultations between Russia, Turkey and Iran.

    Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS, also known as Daesh, which is banned in Russia and a number of other counties) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front. The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011.

    Related:

    UN Must Get Access to Syria’s Aleppo, Britain's Boris Johnson Says
    Putin, Erdogan Agree Aleppo Liberation Lays Ground For Syria Peace Process
    Aleppo Liberation: French Became 'Victims of Misinformation About Russia, Syria'
    Tags:
    children, torture, Russian Defense Ministry, Syria, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      mario828282
      The legacy of the Nobel Prize Winner!
    • Reply
      Denis the Menace
      If anyone deserves the Noble Peace prize, It's Putin.
    • Reply
      hopscotch64
      I would think that Russia at the next meeting of the UNSC would chastise the United States for abetting the terrorists in the murder and torture of women and children. After all one good turn deserves another. Russia should ask S. Powers if anything shames the United States as this is not the first act of torture and mass murder attributed to the US Empire.
    • Reply
      michael
      and the sub-human criminals have left the 'building' as they say. Justice... anywhere, anyone?
    • Reply
      Igor Rin reply tomario828282(Show commentHide comment)
      mario828282, Look, Obama got a Nobel Prize for destroying USA, just like Gorbachev got his for destroying USSR. That's how the global elite sees it.
    • Reply
      teddy jin reply tohopscotch64(Show commentHide comment)
      hopscotch64,

      true and in many ways -- THIS is where russia FAILS -- too much POLITENESS in the face of something -- such as samantha -- that does NOT bother about such things -- and in front of people THAT needs to be addressed with REAL vehemence because ONE reason samantha and the west have also gotten away with such things and PROLONGING them is because POLITENESS from russia allowed them to do it.

      it is not about russia's reputation for being ''polite and diplomatic" -- it is bout SAMANTHA and the USA to be TOLD and described and pointed TO directly for exactly what they ARE - WAR CRIMINALS and the authors of torture and cruelty -- and everytime THEY open their mouth -- it should be shut up immediately in public responses equal to what they deserve.

      and i think PUTIN must make this clear to TRUMP -- that whatever HIS administration isgoing to be like -- the past administrationS -- MUST BE HELD TO ACCOUNT...and there can be no compromise or nicety about that.

      i don't/ think putin will go that step -- but imo -- that iswhat needs to be done -- the WORLD demands it and above all -- those that suffered and died from the politices of the obama's, clintons, brzezinski's and toerh ''notables" demand it-- the silent children with their dead bodies and crying souls demand it.

      NO POLITENESS on earth can save them or say ''i'm sorry' to THEM.

      IT IS NOT only about lviving people and saving lives -- it is Equallyabout the justice for the DEAD and those that suffered because of THESE notables and their terrorist armies.

      otherwise -- it is just like talking about the ''first nations" of america -- ''and how many of them died --and suffered"

      but DURING the time that they were being exterminated and enslaved -- the NOTABLES of the white empire that walked over their dead bodies were free to create the empire

      whose DEEDS are on display TODAY -- while russia and others, china, etc...are beiong "polite"...

      that's not right -- the POINT of saving lives is not only to save lives -- but to save it BECAUSE of JUSTICE for those whose lives were rendered into misery and agony so that the lives can be saved that can be saved.

      every life that is SAVED -- is therefore a living testament NOT to the act of saving itself only - such as by russia and putin and the people in power able to save the lives -- but equally -- a testament to the injustice that is STILL not given its due SO LONG as the authors and criminals of such injustice are ALIVE free - smiling, smirking and walking around scheming MORE such misery.

      and the LEAST - the very least russia and '''saviors of life" can do -- even before any reconstruction is to NAME NAMES!!!

      that is not being ''impolitic or undiplomtic"

      tht is being TRUTHFUL and direct...and calling a thing what it is, calling a person THE person as THE author and co-author of such injustices. NO less than when an ORDINARY petty criminal is captured by police and NAMED as

      mister so and so , miss so and so committed shoplifting, or took bribes, or didn't pay the right amount ...and THEN the so-called ''JUSTICE' of the state descends on that person.

      of ORDINARY people can be rendered justice that way -- how much more THESE NOTABLES? who have created and caused misery to MILLIONS and even billions by their policies in fancy board rooms and conferences at the UN ? or in the whit ehouse or congress and EU parliaments?

      when is THAT going to STOP ? that notables and billionaires get away with such things because of diplomatic niceties?

      TELL THAT and any excuse NOT to name names -- to the children in aleppo!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok