Register
15:33 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends talks with Malta's Foreign Minister George Vella on Brexit in the context of Malta's upcoming presidency of the EU council, in Valletta, Malta, November 9, 2016.

    UN Must Get Access to Syria’s Aleppo, Britain's Boris Johnson Says

    © REUTERS/ Darrin Zammit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    5523213

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called "unacceptable" the fact that UN observers haven't got access to east Aleppo, adding that world powers now have to start working to support national ceasefire in Syria with a further goal of switching to a political settlement of the ongoing crisis.

    LONDON (Sputnik) – Johnson has called for the presence of UN monitors in the recently liberated Syrian city of Aleppo.

    "It is unacceptable that the UN has still not been given access to eastern Aleppo to assist those who remain and carry out monitoring," Johnson said in a Friday statement.

    On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution on monitoring evacuations in Aleppo after it held extensive consultations the day before. The resolution in based on French and Russian proposals regarding the best way to implement and monitor evacuations on the ground.

    "The international community – including Russia and Iran – must now work to support a nationwide Cessation of Hostilities to help create the environment for a political settlement based on genuine transition," Johnson said on Friday.

    People walk amid the rubble as they carry belongings that they collected from their houses in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Putin, Erdogan Agree Aleppo Liberation Lays Ground For Syria Peace Process
    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday that the evacuation of people from Aleppo had been completed. Some 40,000 people, including militants, left the city since evacuations began a week ago following consultations between Russia, Turkey and Iran.

    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of the Syrian city of Aleppo was over.

    Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS, also known as Daesh, which is banned in Russia and a number of other counties) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front. The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011.

    Related:

    Russian Military Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours
    Aleppo Liberation: French Became 'Victims of Misinformation About Russia, Syria'
    Astana Talks to Persuade US, EU to Contribute to Syrian Settlement - Lawmaker
    How Russia-Turkey-Iran Alliance 'Already Bearing Fruit' in Syria
    Tags:
    ceasefire, UN, Boris Johnson, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jimbogoofball
      You got no biznesss there limeeey. What you say means absolutely nothing. Remember Iran, Turkey and Russia decide now what will happen. usa and YOU are excluded. LOL. Chew on that you stupid puppet.
    • Reply
      PaleRider
      Boris the Clown is at it again, maybe we should chang his name to "BS Boris"
      Syria is NOT anyone's business except Syria's, not the UN and certainly not the US.
      So stay out of Syria!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok