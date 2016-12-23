Putin, Erdogan Agree Aleppo Liberation Lays Ground For Syria Peace Process

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Both leaders agreed in a phone conversation on Friday that the end of the operation created the conditions for a transition to a political settlement in the war-torn country.
"Satisfaction was expressed from both sides over the successful conclusion of the operation in Aleppo. Thus favorable conditions have been created for the launch of a peace process that stipulates a ceasefire over the entire territory of Syria and a transition to a political settlement," the Friday statement said.
On Thursday, the Syrian army declared victory in Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the city's east.
Putin and Erdogan also talked on the progress in the investigation of the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was killed at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara ealier this week.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held phone talks today. The Turkish president informed Vladimir Putin about the progress in the investigation of the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov," the statement said.
The statement noted close cooperation between Russian and Turkish law enforcement bodies and security agencies on the issue.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As long as weapons and support keep flowing In. There will be no peace. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I guess it doesn't matter that thousands of battle hardened psychotic killers were let go, that a hundred SAA captive soldiers were executed, that there is no moderate opposition to cease fire with since all the opposition is psychotic al Qaeda and ISIS killers, or that Erdogan is a lying murdering thieving psychopath whose word isn't worth the paper that repeats it. Or that the aim of the western criminals remains the destruction of Syria, and they have no intention of negotiating anything.
cast235
Just do like Israel. See where the cache goes and BLAM!! No matter who bring igt in. Other issue is Russia allowed Turkey to PLANT anyone they want. Usually Turks. There are no Syrians but impostors. The militants and terrorists, they killed the males and took all the women specially the teens.
They with Al Nusra. There can be NO PEACE. This is VERY NAIVE.
And wherever civilians goes, they bomb them to claim it was Assad or Russia.
There could be ONLY one way. But will require work and possibly more fight.
One end the weapons transit.
Two, let the government determine who is who. Terrorists MUST leave.
Then and ONLY then, each city can be barricaded with checkpoints and security.
THEN peace could BEGIN.
dvdgrg09