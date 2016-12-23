Putin, Erdogan Agree Aleppo Liberation Lays Ground For Syria Peace Process

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Both leaders agreed in a phone conversation on Friday that the end of the operation created the conditions for a transition to a political settlement in the war-torn country.

"Satisfaction was expressed from both sides over the successful conclusion of the operation in Aleppo. Thus favorable conditions have been created for the launch of a peace process that stipulates a ceasefire over the entire territory of Syria and a transition to a political settlement," the Friday statement said.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of the Syrian city of Aleppo was over.

On Thursday, the Syrian army declared victory in Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the city's east.

Putin and Erdogan also talked on the progress in the investigation of the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was killed at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara ealier this week.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held phone talks today. The Turkish president informed Vladimir Putin about the progress in the investigation of the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov," the statement said.

The statement noted close cooperation between Russian and Turkish law enforcement bodies and security agencies on the issue.