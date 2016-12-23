Register
    People walk amid the rubble as they carry belongings that they collected from their houses in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016

    Putin, Erdogan Agree Aleppo Liberation Lays Ground For Syria Peace Process

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    41843152

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have expressed satisfaction over the successful liberation of the Syrian city of Aleppo, which has created the conditions for the launch of a peace process, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Both leaders agreed in a phone conversation on Friday that the end of the operation created the conditions for a transition to a political settlement in the war-torn country.

    "Satisfaction was expressed from both sides over the successful conclusion of the operation in Aleppo. Thus favorable conditions have been created for the launch of a peace process that stipulates a ceasefire over the entire territory of Syria and a transition to a political settlement," the Friday statement said.

    Children from refugee families near the area of hostilities in Aleppo. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    How Russia-Turkey-Iran Alliance 'Already Bearing Fruit' in Syria
    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of the Syrian city of Aleppo was over.

    On Thursday, the Syrian army declared victory in Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the city's east.

    Putin and Erdogan also talked on the progress in the investigation of the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was killed at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara ealier this week.

    "Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held phone talks today. The Turkish president informed Vladimir Putin about the progress in the investigation of the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov," the statement said.

    The statement noted close cooperation between Russian and Turkish law enforcement bodies and security agencies on the issue.

      cast235
      As long as weapons and support keep flowing In. There will be no peace.

      Just do like Israel. See where the cache goes and BLAM!! No matter who bring igt in. Other issue is Russia allowed Turkey to PLANT anyone they want. Usually Turks. There are no Syrians but impostors. The militants and terrorists, they killed the males and took all the women specially the teens.
      They with Al Nusra. There can be NO PEACE. This is VERY NAIVE.

      And wherever civilians goes, they bomb them to claim it was Assad or Russia.

      There could be ONLY one way. But will require work and possibly more fight.

      One end the weapons transit.
      Two, let the government determine who is who. Terrorists MUST leave.
      Then and ONLY then, each city can be barricaded with checkpoints and security.
      THEN peace could BEGIN.
      dvdgrg09
      I guess it doesn't matter that thousands of battle hardened psychotic killers were let go, that a hundred SAA captive soldiers were executed, that there is no moderate opposition to cease fire with since all the opposition is psychotic al Qaeda and ISIS killers, or that Erdogan is a lying murdering thieving psychopath whose word isn't worth the paper that repeats it. Or that the aim of the western criminals remains the destruction of Syria, and they have no intention of negotiating anything.
