Mideast Crises Undermine Resources, Benefit Israel - Iran's Deputy FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Regional crises cannot be solved through military means.

"Warfare in the Middle East only benefits Israel through undermining the resources of regional nations … The solution to the regional crises is not a military one," Ansari said after a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Ansari, nonetheless, described his talks with Hariri as "constructive," as the two leaders discussed regional affairs and continued cooperation between both nations.