Putin Approves Decree on Deployment of Russian Air Group in Syria

Putin Approves Decree on Russian Naval Base in Tartus Expansion – Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin approved on Monday a decree on signing the protocol to the Russian-Syrian agreement on deployment of an air group of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, a document issued on the Kremlin website said.

“[I order to] approve the initiative of the Russian government to sign a protocol to the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic on deployment of an air group of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic dated August 26, 2015,” the document said.