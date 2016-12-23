MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday a decree approving the agreement with Syria to expand the territory of the Russian naval base in the Syrian port of Tartus, a document published on the Kremlin website read.

“Vladimir Putin signed a decree on signing the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic on expanding the territory of the Russian logistics center in the port of Tartus and on the arriving of Russian ships at the territorial sea, national waters and ports of the Syrian Arab Republic,” the document read.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced plans in October to establish a permanent naval base in the western Syrian port city of Tartus where it has been keeping a small naval maintenance and support facility since 1977.