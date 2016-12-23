Commercial Airliner With 118 People Aboard Reportedly Captured in Libya

The plane of the Libyan air company Afriqiyah Airways with 118 people aboard was allegedly hijacked, Reuters reports, citing Malta's media.

[now] Hijacked Libyan plane at Malta airport, 2 hijackers threatening to explode the plane pic.twitter.com/dMcBflMDv7 — Fuat Kircaali (@FuatKircaali) 23 декабря 2016 г.​

According to the media reports, two hijackers threatened to bomb the plane. The Times of Malta reports that there is only one hijacker with a hand bomb.

Information concerning his demands is still not available.

Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat stated in twitter that there is a "potential hijack situation" involving an internal Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by —JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016​

— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) 23 декабря 2016 г.

Malta airport officials say that a Libyan plane landed at the Mediterranean island, confirming two hijackers. They also added that all emergency and security teams dispatched to the site.

عاجل: الصور الاولية لطائرة الخطوط الافريقية المختطفة فى مالطا و هي فى طريقها من امعيتيقة الى سبها و على متنها 110 راكب. #المرصد #ليبيا pic.twitter.com/ijghGGP5ga — صحيفة المرصد الليبية (@ObservatoryLY) 23 декабря 2016 г.​

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW.