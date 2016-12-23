MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Putin noted that humanitarian operation were an important part of the Syrian peace settlement as they increased trust between warring parties.

"I want to report about your order as part of agreements reached with leaders of Iran and Turkey. There was also an order on lifting the siege of four more settlements [in the Iblib province] … Over 1,500 old people, women, children and injured people were evacuated from there, they were taken to Aleppo and accommodated in normal conditions,” Shoigu said.

He also said that the siege of two more settlements in the Damascus province had been lifted.

“About 9,000 people were evacuated to Idlib from there. More than 9,000 arms were laid down,” he added.

