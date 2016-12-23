Israeli Soldier Injured by Gunfire in West Bank Arrest Raid - IDF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An Israeli soldier was injured by gunfire during an arrest raid carried out in Nablus, a city in the northern West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

"Overnight, an assailant opened fire at IDF forces who were performing arrests in Nablus. 1 soldier was wounded & evacuated to a hospital," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

​Nablus is located in Zone A, which is under full security control of the Palestinian Administration.

