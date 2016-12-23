Gaza Female Cancer Patients Begin Hunger Strike to Protest Israeli Treatment Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Middle East Monitor news outlet, cancer patients gathered in front of Ministry of Civil Affairs in Gaza condemning Israeli authorities for offending them and calling for senior health official Bassam Al-Badri resignation.

© AFP 2016/ JALAA MAREY Israeli Tanks Target Hamas in Gaza After Alleged Cross-Border Shelling

The protesters also asked for an official apology from the Ministry of Health for the abuse of seriously ill women.

They said the decision to go on a hunger strike was taken to draw attention of local officials and international community to the issue.

According to media reports and human watchdogs, the Israeli authorities have repeatedly prevented Gaza women suffering from cancer to leave the Palestinian territory for treatment, with over 100 such cases registered in 2016.