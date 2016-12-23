Israeli Government Calls Trump Ahead of UNSC Vote on Resolution - Reports

© AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX Kerry, Netanyahu Discuss Egypt Resolution on Israeli Settlement Activities

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Israeli officials reached out to Trump asking for help in convincing outgoing US President Barack Obama to veto the UN Security Council resolution, CNN said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump said in a statement that the UN Security Council resolution should be vetoed.

Voting on the resolution, which states the settlements in the West Bank violate international law, was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but the UN Security Council postponed the session.

The situation with Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem has recently been aggravated by the Israeli legislative proposals to legalize settler buildings constructed on land the Palestinians consider is theirs. The bill has so far passed its first hearing.

More than 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, according to the United Nations.