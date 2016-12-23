Turkish Troops Kill Over 1,000 Daesh Terrorists in Euphrates Shield Operation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish forces have killed 1,005 jihadists from Daesh terrorist group since August, Isik said.

"The liberation of Jarabulus, Al-Rai and Dabiq, which has a symbolic meaning for the group, is significant. An area of about 2,000-square-kilometers [772 square miles] has been cleared off, and 225 urbanized areas have been liberated. As of today, 1,005 terrorists have been killed," Isik said in the country's parliament, speaking about the Euphrates Shield, as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

He added that during the operation a total of 29 mortars and 97 vehicles of the militant group had been destroyed.

On August 24, Turkish forces, backed by US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area of Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia. As Jarabulus was retaken, the joint forces of Ankara, the coalition and Syrian rebels continued the offensive southwest.