Aleppo Evacuations Completed, Red Cross International Committee Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier on Thursday a source in the joint operations headquarters told RIA Novosti that Syrian government forces had assumed full control of Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the embattled city.

"All civilians who wished to be evacuated have been, as well as wounded and fighters," ICRC spokeswoman Krista Armstrong said as quoted by ITV on Thursday.

Some 40,000 people, including militants, have left the city since evacuations began a week ago following consultations between Russia, Turkey and Iran.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of the Syrian city of Aleppo was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.

Syrian government forces have been fighting against multiple opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or Nusra Front. The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011.

Daesh is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.