DynCorp Wins $125Mln Deal to Support US Army Aviation, Missiles in Iraq

© AFP 2016/ US NAVY / MC2 JACOB G. SISCO US-Led Coalition Conducts Eight Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —Under the terms of the contract, DynCorp will provide support for the Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Aviation Field Maintenance Division continental US operations, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract will be performed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Germany and Tunisia, with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2017, the announcement added.