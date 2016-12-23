German Police Detain Two Men on Suspicion of Preparing Terrorist Attack - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two men, Kosovo-born brothers aged 28 and 31, were detained in the early hours of Friday, Der Spiegel said. According to the news magazine, police believe they were planning an attack on a shopping center in Oberhausen.

Police are now investigating whether other people could be involved in the suspected plot.

© AP Photo/ Michael Probst Police Operation Underway in Berlin as Manhunt for Market Attacker Continues

All Christmas markets and shops were closed at the CentrO mall on Thursday evening as police conducted a special operation at the shopping center, according to Der Spiegel.

On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The country's Interior Ministry considers the incident a terrorist attack.

A nationwide manhunt continues for Anis Amri, a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia, whose residence permit was found in the hijacked Polish truck. Police also found his fingerprints on the door of the truck.