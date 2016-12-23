German Police Detain Two Men on Suspicion of Preparing Terrorist Attack - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Two men, Kosovo-born brothers aged 28 and 31, were detained in the early hours of Friday, Der Spiegel said. According to the news magazine, police believe they were planning an attack on a shopping center in Oberhausen.
Police are now investigating whether other people could be involved in the suspected plot.
On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Berlin Christmas market on the Breitscheidplatz square, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The country's Interior Ministry considers the incident a terrorist attack.
A nationwide manhunt continues for Anis Amri, a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia, whose residence permit was found in the hijacked Polish truck. Police also found his fingerprints on the door of the truck.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Aaah. it looks like Kerry and Obama will have to extend their German vacation indefinitely!
Wiseass