03:30 GMT +323 December 2016
    Moscow residents lay flowers near Russian Foreign Ministry in memory of slain Ambassador Karlov

    Morocco Launches Probe of Offensive Comments About Karlov’s Assassination

    Middle East
    Moroccan authorities have opened a criminal case against the authors of offensive comments in the social media with relation to the murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, Morocco’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

    DUBAI (Sputnik) – According to the Thursday release, such comments are "extremist and unacceptable" and the Moroccan general prosecutor’s office will be conducting an investigation to find those behind the social media posts and to take legal measures against them.

    Andrey Karlov was shot at an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas on Monday. Three more people were also injured in the shooting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.

    On Thursday, Turkish media reported that investigators had found links between Mevlut Mert Altintas and police officers discharged from service on suspicion of involvement in the failed coup.

    On July 15, a military coup attempt took place in Turkey. It was suppressed the following day. Over 240 people were killed during the coup attempt and an estimated 2,000 were wounded. Ankara has accused dissident Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers of playing a key role in the coup.

