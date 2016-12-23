Iraqi Aircraft Drop 4 Million Letters to Reassure Mosul Residents in Liberation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The letters encouraged Mosul residents to be patient and reassured them that the victory against Daesh "will come soon."

"This initiative by the people of Iraq reassures the residents of Mosul, held hostage by ISIL [Daesh] for more than two years, that they have not been forgotten and that the rest of Iraq is standing with them, waiting to welcome them back in solidarity when ISIL is defeated," the release stated.

On Wednesday, Operation Inherent Resolve press office told Sputnik the Iraqi Security Forces have paused the offensive to liberate Mosul in order to resupply and get ready for the next steps in the military campaign.

Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition against Daesh launched the operation to reclaim Mosul from the terror group on October 17.

Mosul, as well as a number of other northern and western Iraqi cities and towns, was seized by Daesh, outlawed in Russia and the United States, in 2014.