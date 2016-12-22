Register
    A picture taken on April 14, 2016 shows a partial view of the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the West Bank city of Ramallah

    Kerry, Netanyahu Discuss Egypt Resolution on Israeli Settlement Activities

    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    Middle East
    123004

    US Secretary of State John Kerry and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed over the phone on Thursday Egypt’s draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, US Department of State spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday night, Egypt submitted a draft resolution against Israeli settlements in the West Bank to the UN Security Council.

    "He [Kerry] spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning. He did speak with [Egyptian] Foreign Minister Shukri last night," Kirby said on Thursday. "Today he has also spoken with Jordanian Foreign Minister [Nasser] Judeh and Saudi Foreign Minister [Adel bin Ahmed] Al-Jubeir Clear they talked about this draft resolution."

    Kirby noted that Kerry has routinely talked with foreign leaders about the resolution was submitted.

    "Since the Egyptians submitted the text, yes, he has had conversations with foreign leaders about this resolution," Kirby added.

    A United Nations flag is seen at U.N. Headquarters in New York September 25, 2013
    © REUTERS/ Eric Thayer/Files
    Time for Action Is Not Now: UN Vote on Israeli Settlements Postponed
    The UN Security Council postponed a scheduled vote on the draft resolution calling on Israel to stop building settlements in the West Bank.

    Voting on the resolution, which says the settlements violate international law, was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

    The situation with Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem has recently been aggravated by the Israeli legislative proposals to legalize settler buildings built on what Palestinians consider is their land. The bill has so far passed its first hearing.

    More than 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, according to the United Nations.

