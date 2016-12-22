28 Al-Qaeda Fighters in Yemen Killed in US Airstrikes Over Three Months

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nine US airstrikes in Yemen since the end of September killed 28 members of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the statement reads.

"Central Command confirms killing 28 terrorists in nine strikes against al-Qa'ida in the Arabian Peninsula between Sept. 23 and Dec. 13 in Yemen."

The release noted that the previously-reported September 29 strike in al-Baydah governorate killed two al-Qaeda operatives. One militant reported injured in the airstrike later died, it explained.

The airstrikes targeted militants in the al-Baydah, Hadramawt, Marib and Shabwah governorates and near several cities, the release said.

Central Command spokesman Maj. Josh Jacques noted that al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has a history of attacks against the United States and US allies, including the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris and an attempted US airline bombing on Christmas Day 2009.