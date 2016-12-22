Five Killed in Militant Shelling in Syria's Daraa City - Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The militants fired rocket shells at Daraa, killing five people, a medical source in the city’s central hospital told RIA Novosti.

"According to preliminary reports, as a result of a rocket shell attack by militants five people were killed, other critically injured people are in the hospital, so the number of victims can increase," the source said.

The city of Daraa is controlled by the Syrian government, while militants control the number of settlements near the city.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Jabhat Fatah al Sham and Daesh, both outlawed in Russia.