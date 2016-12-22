DAMASCUS, December 22 (Sputnik) – According to Heidu, 14 people, including four children from one family, were killed on Wednesday.

"Today 10 people were killed and dozens injured as a result of airstrikes carried out by Turkish air forces. The jet attacked a bus with refugees in southern al-Bab," Heidu told RIA Novosti.

On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against Daesh terrorist group.

Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation was to clear the region from terrorists and to make it into a safety zone for refugees.