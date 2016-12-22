DAMASCUS, December 22 (Sputnik) – According to Heidu, 14 people, including four children from one family, were killed on Wednesday.
"Today 10 people were killed and dozens injured as a result of airstrikes carried out by Turkish air forces. The jet attacked a bus with refugees in southern al-Bab," Heidu told RIA Novosti.
Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation was to clear the region from terrorists and to make it into a safety zone for refugees.
