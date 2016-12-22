Register
    People walk amid the rubble as they carry belongings that they collected from their houses in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016

    International Watchdog Welcomes UNGA's Resolution to Investigate Crimes in Syria

    211015

    A prominent human rights watchdog welcomed the recent resolution of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) aimed at establishing a mechanism to assist in the investigation of the "most serious" crimes in Syria, the watchdog said Thursday.

    A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attempts to erect the Syrian national flag at the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria December 13, 2016
    UN General Assembly Adopts Draft Resolution to Probe 'Most Serious' Crimes in Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the UNGA adopted the draft resolution to create a functioning mechanism to investigate the crimes in the crisis-torn Middle Eastern nation.

    "With this resolution, the General Assembly helps overcome the Security Council's deadlock on accountability and is the first step toward justice for thousands of victims… The overwhelming support for the resolution by UN member states sends a strong message to all parties to the conflict in Syria that war crimes and crimes against humanity will not be tolerated. Perpetrators will be held accountable. Impunity is not an option," Anna Neistat, Amnesty International’s Senior Director of Research said.

    She added that it was necessary to implement the resolution fully as soon as possible.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring. The conflict has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe, as hundreds of thousands Syrians have been killed and millions more have been displaced.

      peaceactivist2
      Such draft is full of bullshit. Later, the devilss will go after those easier target such as the government. After the killing, the terrorists will disappeared and branded into next door neighbors and the Devilss agency would pretended hear nothing see nothing but press hard on the government forces. If Russia and China voted for such stupid thins they are stupid or at worst, as evilled.
      francescoslossel
      i hate paper play in a sea of blood...
