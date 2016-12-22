International Watchdog Welcomes UNGA's Resolution to Investigate Crimes in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the UNGA adopted the draft resolution to create a functioning mechanism to investigate the crimes in the crisis-torn Middle Eastern nation.

"With this resolution, the General Assembly helps overcome the Security Council's deadlock on accountability and is the first step toward justice for thousands of victims… The overwhelming support for the resolution by UN member states sends a strong message to all parties to the conflict in Syria that war crimes and crimes against humanity will not be tolerated. Perpetrators will be held accountable. Impunity is not an option," Anna Neistat, Amnesty International’s Senior Director of Research said.

She added that it was necessary to implement the resolution fully as soon as possible.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring. The conflict has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe, as hundreds of thousands Syrians have been killed and millions more have been displaced.