International Watchdog Welcomes UNGA's Resolution to Investigate Crimes in Syria

"With this resolution, the General Assembly helps overcome the Security Council's deadlock on accountability and is the first step toward justice for thousands of victims… The overwhelming support for the resolution by UN member states sends a strong message to all parties to the conflict in Syria that war crimes and crimes against humanity will not be tolerated. Perpetrators will be held accountable. Impunity is not an option," Anna Neistat, Amnesty International’s Senior Director of Research said.
She added that it was necessary to implement the resolution fully as soon as possible.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring. The conflict has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe, as hundreds of thousands Syrians have been killed and millions more have been displaced.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Such draft is full of bullshit. Later, the devilss will go after those easier target such as the government. After the killing, the terrorists will disappeared and branded into next door neighbors and the Devilss agency would pretended hear nothing see nothing but press hard on the government forces. If Russia and China voted for such stupid thins they are stupid or at worst, as evilled. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete i hate paper play in a sea of blood...
peaceactivist2
francescoslossel