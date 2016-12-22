US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Destroy Daesh Bunkers Near Syria’s Palmyra

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The coalition carried out seven additional strikes in Syria, hitting Daesh oil assets, a decoy tactical vehicle, a crane and excavator and a tactical unit near the cities of Abu Kamal, Ain Issa, Shadaddi, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, the release said.

"Near Palmyra, one strike destroyed two bunkers and an ISIL [Daesh] artillery system," the release stated on Thursday.

In Iraq, the coalition carried out eight airstrikes near six cities, which engaged Daesh's tactical units, tunnels, vehicles and buildings. Three of the strikes near the city of Mosul destroyed six Islamic State fighting positions, a headquarters, tactical vehicle, munitions factory and six fighting positions.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.