ICRC Takes Note of UN Board Report on Aid Convoy Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the Board said in its report it could not identify the perpetrator or perpetrators and it had no evidence to conclude that "the incident was a deliberate attack on a humanitarian target."

"The ICRC is aware of this report … We take note of it," Lefevre said.

According to the summary of the Board’s report, aircraft of the International coalition forces and Russia had the capabilities to carry out an attack of the kind. Syria’s armed opposition groups did not have such capability.

"The ICRC will follow up directly on any findings and conclusions of its own with the concerned parties and discuss it with parties in a confidential way," he added.

The ICRC representative also reiterated that attacks on humanitarian convoys and workers are unacceptable and are a violation of international humanitarian law.

The UN Internal inquiry board was formally established by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on September 30 to investigate the attacks on a humanitarian convoy operating under the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, that was hit by an airstrike in mid-September as it headed to Syria’s Aleppo province. The Board is led by Lieutenant General Abhijit Guha.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, at least 20 people were killed and 18 of the convoy’s 31 trucks were destroyed. A number of US military officials have claimed Russia was responsible for the strike, while Moscow has called for a thorough investigation into the incident.